Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh reveals the new signage at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre advertising the ministry’s TTMoves campaign to promote healthy living in an effort to prevent and control non-communicable diseases.

During the reveal on Thursday, a curtain rod fell on Deyalsingh but he walked away unharmed.

