Video: Funeral service for accident victim Sarika Ramesar
Scores of mourners were present at the funeral service for accident victim Sarika Ramesar, 38, at Mendez Village in Siparia on Thursday. The body was taken to her workplace at High Street, Siparia. She was then cremated in La Romaine.

Ramesar, her husband Mitra, and their nine-year-old son Naveen were hit when a truck loaded with lumber slammed into the family’s SUV last Wednesday.

The Ranesaras’ Hyundai Tucson had developed a problem and they stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway. They were waiting for roadside assistance around 4.30 pm when the crash happened.

The mother of one died on the spot. Father and son survived.

Video By Marvin Hamilton