Audio & Video

For over 60 years, Paul De Four, one of the original dairy farmers in Wallerfield has invested more than his blood, sweat and tears to toil the arable 20-acre plot at Block 3, producing truckloads of fruit, urns of milk, prime beef and a fountain of knowledge that he willingly shares to anyone who has a passion for agriculture.

Listen to his full interview with Newsday’s Darren Bahaw and click here to read the full story.