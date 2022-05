Audio & Video

Read the full article by Darren Bahaw here.

A CUNUPIA man says he is at his wit’s end over noisy Venezuelan tenants who live next door and believes his 79-year-old mother died last month from stress, lack of sleep and discomfort in her home.

Ramanan Hardeo, 60, of Ramsaran Street, Bejucal, said he has made several complaints to the Cunupia police over the past two years and to date has not even had the courtesy of a call or visit to investigate his complaints.

Video by Darren Bahaw