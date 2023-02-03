Victim found in burnt-out car still unidentified

News

File photo

ALTHOUGH the identity of the skeletal remains of a human found in the burnt-out car in Claxton Bay a week ago remained unknown up to Friday, the police said the car was reported stolen.

Investigators said the car was reported stolen on December 12 in the Sangre Grande district.

On January 28, residents of Cedar Hill Road reported hearing an explosion at around 9.20 pm near the Forres Park landfill. The police and fire officers were contacted, and they found a Mazda 3 car on fire on a dirt track off the road.

After fire officers extinguished the fire, they found the charred remains of a person in the backseat. Investigators were unable to determine if the victim was male or female. Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity can call any police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.