Veterinary association names 12 fake vets

A dog at a training facility in east Trinidad. The TT Veterinary Association is warning the public against people pretending to be vets. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The public is been warned about entrusting the health of their pets to people who are impersonating veterinary surgeons.

The warning came from the TT Veterinary Association.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the association said, “Anyone providing or offering the services of a veterinary officer or surgeon must be registered by the Veterinary Surgeon’s Registration Board.”

People who are not registered commit an offence under the Animal Disease and Importation Act. They are liable to summary conviction to a fine of $200,000 and imprisonment for five years.

The association also said employees of the Ministry of Agriculture are responsible for animal health and who provide veterinary services outside their employment are also liable to these penalties.

Section 23 (2) of the Pharmacy Act states the sale of veterinary biological products is limited to a pharmacist, veterinary surgeon or person authorised to do so under the act.

Anyone else commits an offence.

The association listed 12 people who are not registered veterinary surgeons as well as a list of 133 people who are certified as vets and advised people to e-mail them at [email protected] if they encounter someone who is not on the approved list.

A veterinarian, speaking on condition of anonymity, supported the association’s statement. This veterinarian said these kinds of situations could happen in certain communities where pet owners are not au courant with the law and could fall prey to people impersonating veterinarians in situations where their pets need urgent medical care.