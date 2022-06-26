Veteran Footballers Foundation remembers ex-TTFA president

Tobago

David John-Williams –

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of TT is saddened following the death of former TT Football Association (TTFA) and W Connection president David John-Williams.

John-Williams was the president of the TTFA from 2015-2019. He also founded local football club W Connection in 1999.

In a media release, president of VFFOTT Selby Browne said, “It is with sadness that I received news of the passing of former TTFA president David John-Williams earlier (on Friday).”

Browne, who extended condolences to John-Williams’ family, remembered the service he made to TT football.

“David has made a profound contribution to football in TT, starting with the establishment of his club W Connection. He was one of the founding members of the TT Professional League in which his club winnings have been legendary as former Concacaf club champions.

“Through his club W Connection, he provided careers to numerous footballers, coaches, technical and administrative staff and took his club throughout the Caribbean, Central, South and North America into Europe and the Asian Confederation. Several of his professional footballers secured transfers to clubs globally.”

Browne reflected on John-Williams’ achievements as the head of the TTFA.

“As president of the TTFA, David’s vision for the development of the TTFA resulted (in) moving the assets of the association from a paltry sum in the lower six figures, with the construction of the Home of Football asset owned by the TTFA.”

Recalling his early days, Browne said, “As a young man, David demonstrated his love for sport, calypso and culture. Apart from following his passion for football, which took him to become one of the founding members of the TT Professional League and president of the TTFA, he invested in production of calypsos and promotion of the art form.”

John-Williams was also the president of the Naparima Past Students Association.

“I trust David’s family would find strength in God as they mourn at this time. His memory will remain a blessing, and I join in prayer that his soul will rest in peace and rise in eternal glory.”