Venues unconfirmed but CPL announces women’s tourney in 2022 edition

Sports

In thi July 9, 2021 file photo, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed (centre) and her West Indies Women teammates celebrate taking a wicket against Pakistan, during the second One Day International, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Photo courtesy: CWI Media

TRINIDAD is yet to be confirmed as a venue for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season but, for the first time since the tournament began in 2013, there would be a Women’s CPL (WCPL).

When asked on Monday morning if Trinidad will be staging matches in this year’s edition of the CPL (dubbed the Biggest Party in Sport), Peter Miller, the CPL’s head of communications, replied “to be confirmed.”

In a media release on Monday, the CPL announced that the 2022 competition will take place from August 30 to September 30.

As far as the WCPL is concerned, there will be three franchise teams, which, according to the media release, “will showcase the best women’s cricketers from across the Caribbean with overseas stars rounding out the teams.

“The three teams who will compete in the inaugural WCPL will be Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders,” the media release continued. “The women’s tournament will take place during the men’s event inside the Hero CPL tournament window which this year will run from 30 August and 30 September.”

There has not been a regional women’s cricket tournament in the Caribbean since the start of the covid19 pandemic in March 2020.

“Hero CPL will be played across more countries this year, with three Caribbean countries being selected for the group stages and fourth venue being chosen for the finals,” said the media release. “CPL anticipates that this four-venue structure could become the norm for future seasons.”