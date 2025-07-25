Venezuela’s Justice Minister renews T&T terrorist claims; knocks PM again

Raphael John-Lall

Venezuela’s Jus­tice Min­is­ter Dios­da­do Ca­bel­lo has once again ver­bal­ly at­tacked T&T’s Prime Min­is­ter Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar in his lat­est al­le­ga­tions of at­tempts to desta­bilise Venezuela’s Gov­ern­ment.

Speak­ing at a me­dia brief­ing in Cara­cas on Thurs­day, Ca­bel­lo re­port­ed on the dis­man­tling of a right-wing ter­ror­ist plot in Plaza Venezuela, Cara­cas, which in­volved det­o­nat­ing an ex­plo­sive de­vice.

Ca­bel­lo spoke about two al­leged ter­ror­ists, one of whom had plans to es­cape through Venezuela’s west­ern bor­der in­to Colom­bia, while the oth­er one had planned to go through Venezuela’s east­ern bor­der in­to Trinidad.

“This gen­tle­man, alias ‘El Fla­co’, was go­ing to the state of Su­cre. Look, one is go­ing to Táchi­ra state, then to Colom­bia. The oth­er is then go­ing to Su­cre state. Do you know where he was go­ing? No? To Trinidad. To­mor­row, the Prime Min­is­ter of Trinidad will say it is a lie, but it is her prob­lem. But he was go­ing to Trinidad,” he said.

Ca­bel­lo re­vealed that thanks to the in­tel­li­gence ef­forts of se­cu­ri­ty agen­cies, a ter­ror­ist at­tack planned for the Vic­to­ry Mon­u­ment of the Great Pa­tri­ot­ic War against Nazism in Plaza Venezuela last Sun­day was foiled.

Thir­teen peo­ple have been ar­rest­ed in this case, all linked to the vi­o­lent cells known by the far right as ‘clan­des­tine units’.

Ca­bel­lo stat­ed that dur­ing the op­er­a­tion, a bag con­tain­ing ex­plo­sive de­vices, ana­log tele­phones, three ki­los of TNT (ex­plo­sive), and oth­er strate­gic ma­te­r­i­al were seized.

In this re­gard, he ques­tioned “how many peo­ple could have died” if the de­vice had ex­plod­ed.

He re­called that for sev­en months, there have been re­ports of a crim­i­nal al­liance among drug traf­fick­ers, con­spir­a­tors, and crim­i­nal gangs op­er­at­ing in Venezuela, who now in­sist on car­ry­ing out these types of ac­tions to dis­rupt the coun­try’s peace.

Ac­cu­sa­tions and a strong re­sponse from T&T’s Prime Min­is­ter be­gan in ear­ly June when Venezue­lan Pres­i­dent Nicolás Maduro ac­cused T&T of har­bour­ing Colom­bian ter­ror­ists, with at least one T&T na­tion­al be­ing in­volved.

At a post-Cab­i­net news con­fer­ence on June 5, T&T’s Prime Min­is­ter sent a mes­sage to Maduro, warn­ing him to stay out of T&T’s ter­ri­to­ry, as any uniden­ti­fied ves­sel en­ter­ing T&T’s wa­ters would be met with dead­ly force.

Ca­bel­lo then re­spond­ed by call­ing her state­ments “crazy.”

Rep­re­sen­ta­tives of both gov­ern­ments met af­ter and promised to re­solve the prob­lems peace­ful­ly.