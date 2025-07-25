22 arrested in warrant and drug operations during SoE Billion spent, yet URP fails to equip workers with real skills and stable jobs Prime Minister reignites push for reparations Lawyers for Rajaee accuse State of plotting to kill him From smuggled food to assassination plots behind bars T&amp;T braces for economic blow as US hikes tariffs to 15%
Venezuela’s Justice Minister renews T&T terrorist claims; knocks PM again

07 August 2025
Raphael John-Lall

Venezuela’s Jus­tice Min­is­ter Dios­da­do Ca­bel­lo has once again ver­bal­ly at­tacked T&T’s Prime Min­is­ter Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar in his lat­est al­le­ga­tions of at­tempts to desta­bilise Venezuela’s Gov­ern­ment.

Speak­ing at a me­dia brief­ing in Cara­cas on Thurs­day, Ca­bel­lo re­port­ed on the dis­man­tling of a right-wing ter­ror­ist plot in Plaza Venezuela, Cara­cas, which in­volved det­o­nat­ing an ex­plo­sive de­vice.

Ca­bel­lo spoke about two al­leged ter­ror­ists, one of whom had plans to es­cape through Venezuela’s west­ern bor­der in­to Colom­bia, while the oth­er one had planned to go through Venezuela’s east­ern bor­der in­to Trinidad.

“This gen­tle­man, alias ‘El Fla­co’, was go­ing to the state of Su­cre. Look, one is go­ing to Táchi­ra state, then to Colom­bia. The oth­er is then go­ing to Su­cre state. Do you know where he was go­ing? No? To Trinidad. To­mor­row, the Prime Min­is­ter of Trinidad will say it is a lie, but it is her prob­lem. But he was go­ing to Trinidad,” he said.

Ca­bel­lo re­vealed that thanks to the in­tel­li­gence ef­forts of se­cu­ri­ty agen­cies, a ter­ror­ist at­tack planned for the Vic­to­ry Mon­u­ment of the Great Pa­tri­ot­ic War against Nazism in Plaza Venezuela last Sun­day was foiled.

Thir­teen peo­ple have been ar­rest­ed in this case, all linked to the vi­o­lent cells known by the far right as ‘clan­des­tine units’.

Ca­bel­lo stat­ed that dur­ing the op­er­a­tion, a bag con­tain­ing ex­plo­sive de­vices, ana­log tele­phones, three ki­los of TNT (ex­plo­sive), and oth­er strate­gic ma­te­r­i­al were seized.

In this re­gard, he ques­tioned “how many peo­ple could have died” if the de­vice had ex­plod­ed.

He re­called that for sev­en months, there have been re­ports of a crim­i­nal al­liance among drug traf­fick­ers, con­spir­a­tors, and crim­i­nal gangs op­er­at­ing in Venezuela, who now in­sist on car­ry­ing out these types of ac­tions to dis­rupt the coun­try’s peace.

Ac­cu­sa­tions and a strong re­sponse from T&T’s Prime Min­is­ter be­gan in ear­ly June when Venezue­lan Pres­i­dent Nicolás Maduro ac­cused T&T of har­bour­ing Colom­bian ter­ror­ists, with at least one T&T na­tion­al be­ing in­volved.

At a post-Cab­i­net news con­fer­ence on June 5, T&T’s Prime Min­is­ter sent a mes­sage to Maduro, warn­ing him to stay out of T&T’s ter­ri­to­ry, as any uniden­ti­fied ves­sel en­ter­ing T&T’s wa­ters would be met with dead­ly force.

Ca­bel­lo then re­spond­ed by call­ing her state­ments “crazy.”

Rep­re­sen­ta­tives of both gov­ern­ments met af­ter and promised to re­solve the prob­lems peace­ful­ly.

