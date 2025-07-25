Venezuela’s Justice Minister renews T&T terrorist claims; knocks PM again
Raphael John-Lall
Venezuela’s Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello has once again verbally attacked T&T’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in his latest allegations of attempts to destabilise Venezuela’s Government.
Speaking at a media briefing in Caracas on Thursday, Cabello reported on the dismantling of a right-wing terrorist plot in Plaza Venezuela, Caracas, which involved detonating an explosive device.
Cabello spoke about two alleged terrorists, one of whom had plans to escape through Venezuela’s western border into Colombia, while the other one had planned to go through Venezuela’s eastern border into Trinidad.
“This gentleman, alias ‘El Flaco’, was going to the state of Sucre. Look, one is going to Táchira state, then to Colombia. The other is then going to Sucre state. Do you know where he was going? No? To Trinidad. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister of Trinidad will say it is a lie, but it is her problem. But he was going to Trinidad,” he said.
Cabello revealed that thanks to the intelligence efforts of security agencies, a terrorist attack planned for the Victory Monument of the Great Patriotic War against Nazism in Plaza Venezuela last Sunday was foiled.
Thirteen people have been arrested in this case, all linked to the violent cells known by the far right as ‘clandestine units’.
Cabello stated that during the operation, a bag containing explosive devices, analog telephones, three kilos of TNT (explosive), and other strategic material were seized.
In this regard, he questioned “how many people could have died” if the device had exploded.
He recalled that for seven months, there have been reports of a criminal alliance among drug traffickers, conspirators, and criminal gangs operating in Venezuela, who now insist on carrying out these types of actions to disrupt the country’s peace.
Accusations and a strong response from T&T’s Prime Minister began in early June when Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused T&T of harbouring Colombian terrorists, with at least one T&T national being involved.
At a post-Cabinet news conference on June 5, T&T’s Prime Minister sent a message to Maduro, warning him to stay out of T&T’s territory, as any unidentified vessel entering T&T’s waters would be met with deadly force.
Cabello then responded by calling her statements “crazy.”
Representatives of both governments met after and promised to resolve the problems peacefully.