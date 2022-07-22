Venezuelans seek help to bury friend killed in car crash

News

Venezuelans, Danielys Carrasco, 18, and Sovieth Astudillo, 21, on Thursday look at the passport photo of Felix Bello who died after an accident on July 18 in Debe. – Marvin Hamilton

Struggling to make ends meet, two heartbroken friends of the 24-year-old Venezuelan man killed in a car crash last week in Debe said they do not have any money to pay for his funeral.

His girlfriend, Sovieth Astudillo, 21, and a fellow Venezuelan, Danielys Carrasco, 18, are seeking the public’s help to fit his funeral bill.

Gazing at Bello’s photo in his passport, Astudillo wiped away tears, unsure of what to do next.

“The cheapest offer was $7,000 from a funeral home in San Fernando. His relatives are in Venezuela, and they do not have money. We have no money to do it ourselves. We have to pay rent, and things are difficult,” Carrasco told Newsday in Spanish on Thursday.

Felix Bello died on Monday at the San Fernando General Hospital, four days after he was injured in an accident along the SS Erin Road near Cuchawan Trace.

Bello, who had one child, was originally from Valencia, Venezuela.

Bello was returning to his home in Debe from a party on July 14 at around 6 am when the crash happened.

Reports are the green B13 he was driving towards Penal and a van heading the opposite direction crashed head-on.

Passport photo of Felix Bello, of Venezuela, who died after an accident on July 18 in Debe. – Marvin Hamilton

The two males and a female occupant in his car as well as the van’s driver, escaped without injuries.

Bello was taken to the hospital and died on Monday.

An autopsy is set for Friday at the mortuary of the hospital.

Astudillo and Carrasco hope to cremate him and send his ashes to his family.

The bereaved friends took to social media asking for help with the final rites. However, they have received more suitors from men than actual help.

Anyone willing to help can call Newsday at 607-4929 ext 4226 or email this reporter at [email protected]