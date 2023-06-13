Venezuelan work permit exemption extended to December 31

News

In this December 2022 file photo, a group of Venezuelan migrants wait outside the immigration office in Port of Spain for information on whether their work permits will be extended. – File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

Work permit exemptions granted to Venezuelan nationals in TT registered under the Migrant Registration Framework have been extended to December 31.

A statement from the Ministry of National Security said registered Venezuelan nationals are invited to visit the relevant Immigration Division, Enforcement Unit office from June 20 to July 28 to process their extended permits and update their registration cards.

A list of the minister’s permits numbers will be posted to the Ministry of National Security’s website at https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/services/workpermitexemptionextension/, and social media pages, indicating the scheduled dates when people holding those card numbers must visit the relevant Immigration office.

It said registrants were to present the following documents: a completed immigration form 17A (available on Ministry of National Security’s website), certificate of character (or receipt, if not available by the scheduled application date), previously issued minister’s permit, previously issued registration card and a passport-sized photograph (for self and minors declared on application form).

It said documents are to be packaged, labelled with registrants’ names and updated contact information, and submitted at the relevant Immigration office locations.

The ministry said failure to visit the relevant Immigration office by July 28 would prevent further processing, and incomplete applications would be considered as withdrawn.

It said registrants were urged to inform the Immigration Division of any changes in address or contact details when they visited.

The statement said, without accurate and updated contact information, the Immigration Division would be unable to advise the registrant on the status of their application.

Approved applicants will be issued with new minister’s permits, which will be valid until December 31 and their existing registration cards will be updated with a sticker indicating the date of expiry then.

In the instances where registration cards have been lost, stolen or mutilated, new cards will only be issued upon completion of the relevant statutory declaration and payment of a replacement fee of $500.

Registrants will be advised on the ministry’s website when their minister’s permits are ready for collection.