Venezuelan work permit exemption extended to Dec 31

Venezuelans line up outside Immigration Division, Henry Street, Port of Spain to renew their work permits. – Grevic Alvarado

The Ministry of National Security, in a notice published on June 12, said the duration of the work permit exemption granted to Venezuelans in TT – registered under the Migrant Registration Framework – has been extended to December 31.

Registered Venezuelans issued minister’s permits and migrant registration cardsmust visit the Immigration Division Enforcement Unit office up to the extended deadline date of August 11,to process their extended permits and update their registration cards.

They must present:

– Completed Immigration Form 17A (available on the Ministry of National Security’s website (https://nationalsecurity.gov.tt/services/workpermitexemptionextension/)

– Certificate of character (or receipt, if CoC is not available by the scheduled application date)

– Previously issued minister’s permit

– Previously issued registration card

– Passport-sized photograph (for self and minors declared on application form).

The Immigration offices are:Immigration Division Enforcement Unit, 135 Henry Street, Port of SpainImmigration Division Enforcement Unit 2, Knox Street, San Fernando;Immigration Division Enforcement Unit, Port Authority, Scarborough, Tobago.

Failure to visit the relevant immigration office by August 11 will prevent further processing, and incomplete applications will be considered withdrawn.

Approved applicants will be issued with new minister’s permits, which will be valid until December 31, and their existing registration cards will be updated with a sticker indicating the date of expiry at December 31.

Registrants will be advised on the ministry’s website when their minister’s permits are ready for collection.