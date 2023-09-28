Venezuelan woman stands down as Trinidad and Tobago’s pageant representative

News

AFTER much controversy over her selection, Venezuelan national Mileidy Materano has decided to step down as Trinidad and Tobago’s representative for the Miss Grand International 2023 pageant.

Materano was expected to represent TT in the pageant in Vietnam on October 25. Amid loud condemnation ,especially on social media, over her selection, Materano declared her love for TT which she said is her home.

However, many still objected that she is not a TT national and often has to use a translator when speaking publicly.

Also, on September 19, i95.5fm’s Citizen Darren asked Materano if she believed she knew enough about TT to represent this country. When she answered, “Yes, he asked what the country’s watchwords are.Her reply was: “I have to go now.”

At a press conference at Regis Chambers in Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon, Materano announced through her lawyers that she will give up her title because of “developments that arose within the past 72 hours.”

Wayne Sturge, one of her lawyers, said Materano recently learned she had to fund her trip to the pageant in Vietnam or have her crown stripped from her. She decided to relinquish the crown.

“She wishes to assure that her decision was in no way influenced by any other consideration. Mileidy wishes to indicate that, had it not been for this latest development, she stood ready to continue her reign,” Sturge said.

“Mileidy wishes the public and well-wishers to understand that her decision to step down was made with a very heavy heart. She wishes to add that, had she been advised of this onerous stipulation in advance, she would not have taken part in the local pageant.”

He added that she was advised not to answer any questions from the media in case of litigation.