Venezuelan woman stabbed to death in Cunupia brawl

A 26-year-old Venezuelan woman was stabbed to death outside her apartment in Cunupia on the afternoon of February 25 during an altercation with two fellow Venezuelans.

Police said Isabelle Virginia Lozada Morales, of the Southern Main Road, died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

The two suspects—a man and a woman— were on the run up to the afternoon of February 26.

Reports are the incident happened around 3.40 pm on February 25 at the apartment complex where Morales was renting an apartment.

Eyewitnesses reported to the police that the female suspect, who appeared to be about 19, accosted Morales, who was at the time sitting in front of an apartment.

The suspect cuffed Morales in the face.

Morales pulled out a knife and cut her attacker on her right upper arm.

The suspect walked to a nearby apartment and returned shortly after with a man who appeared to be in his 30s.

The couple started beating and stabbing Morales, who fell to the ground and became motionless.

Morales had stab wounds to the chest and right leg.

Eyewitnesses took Morales to the health facility and she never regained consciousness.

Dr Hernandez declared her dead at 4.47 pm.

Inspector Estrada, together with Cunupia and other police from the Central Division, as well as officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, visited the crime scene and gathered evidence.

Among the officers were WPCs Edwards and Ravello and PCs Young, Bernard, Lall, Mendoza, Augustus and Ramlochan.

The police learned that the suspects were seeking medical attention at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

However, when police visited the institution and made checks, they were not seen or located.

The officers were told that no people fitting the descriptions of the suspects came to seek medical attention there.

PC Bhola of the homicide bureau is leading the investigations.