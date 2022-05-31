Venezuelan woman kidnapped in Arima

News

File photo

Arima police are investigating the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Venezuelan woman at her Wallerfield home early on Tuesday morning.

Police said Maryesi Bazzos was at her Demerara Road, Wallerfield, home at around 2.19 am with two relatives, 35 and 49, when three men stormed the house.

The men tied up Bazzos’ relatives and stole cellphones and cash before putting Bazzos in the back seat of a black Mitsubishi SUV and driving off.

Neighbours heard the commotion and called the police.

Officers of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol and the Arima Crime Patrol visited the area.