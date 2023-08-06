Venezuelan teen raped, robbed, stabbed in Chaguanas

News

A 17-year-old Venezuelan girl who hired a man to take her to Chaguanas was raped, stabbed, and robbed by the man who left her naked and bleeding on the roadside. The suspect remained at large up to Sunday.

Reports are she met with him around 3 pm on Saturday, and upon reaching Connector Road, he drove to a side street and dragged her out of the car.

The man then sexually assaulted the teen. The victim later reported to police that after the rapist bound her hands as she lay naked on the ground, he used his cellphone to take photos of her.

He then stabbed her twice in her collarbone before driving off with her phone and other personal items.

The victim walked to a nearby house, where a resident assisted her and later took her to the Chaguanas police station.

The girl was taken to the Chaguanas health facility for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.