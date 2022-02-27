Venezuelan robbed, stabbed in Port of Spain

News

File photo.

A 29-year-old Venezuelan man is being treated for stab wounds he received during a robbery in Port of Spain on Saturday night.

Police said the man was walking on Alfredo Street at around 8 pm when he heard someone call out to him from behind.

As he turned around he saw two men who threatened to shoot him.

One of the bandits stole his backpack while the other stabbed him twice in his upper arm.

The bandits ran away with the man’s bag which had his Venezuelan passport, UNHCR card, bank card and migrant registration framework card.

The man made a report to the police.

Police are expected to interview the man with the help of an interpreter and view CCTV footage.