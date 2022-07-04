Venezuelan man stabbed to death still unidentified

News

Stock photo

The police still have not identified the man who was stabbed and killed during a brawl near a bar in San Fernando before dawn on Sunday.

The victim and the killers are believed to be Venezuelans.

An argument broke out with a group of men shortly after 2 am near Club Up Top, at SS Erin Road in Duncan Village, where the man was stabbed multiple times.

The wounded man ran up a flight of stairs to the bar where he collapsed. The attackers followed the man and emptied his pockets as he lay helplessly on the ground.

The man was taken to San Fernando General Hospital where doctors declared him dead shortly after he arrived.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about his identity or the stabbing can call the San Fernando police station at 652- 2564 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.