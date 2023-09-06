Venezuelan jailed for robbery with violence at Charlieville supermarket

News

A Venezuelan father of one was sentenced to four years’ jail with hard labour after he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbery with violence.

Juan Francisco, 23, who spoke English, faced senior magistrate Nizam Khan in the Chaguanas Magistrates Court.

The robbery took place on April 23 at Comfy Supermarket and Liquor Mart Ltd at the Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville.

Francisco and another man announced a robbery and stole $1,500 from the cash register, representing sales for the day. The other person, who is yet to be held, also beat a male worker.

After investigations, PC Nurse of the Chaguanas CID arrested and charged Francisco.

Francisco told the court he was “forced to do it.”

In passing sentence, the magistrate said the offence was prevalent, and had become a menace whereby people could not walk the streets freely.

Khan also said he considered the seriousness of the offence.

W/Sgt Alicia Soodeen prosecuted.