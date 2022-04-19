Venezuelan fined for driving without permit, insurance

News

File photo/Sureash Cholai

A Venezuelan man has been fined $2,500 for driving without a valid driver’s permit and a certificate of insurance.

Jesus Alberto Ahamiers pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince.

The court heard that around 10.45 am on Friday, police held a roadblock in Balmain near the Ato Boldon Stadium and stopped a green Kia Rio heading south along the Couva Main Road.

The police told the driver about the roadblock and asked forhis driver’s permit, to which he replied, “No permit.”

They asked if he spoke English, and he responded, “A little.”

PC McAllister charged him with the two offences, and Sgt Randy Mungroo prosecuted.

The magistrate fined Ahamiers $1,000 for driving without a permit and $1,500 for driving without insurance.

Ahamiers has two months to pay the fines or, in default, will serve three months’ simple imprisonment.