Venezuelan dies by suicide in Princes Town home

A 34-year-old Venezuelan has died by suicide in Princes Town.

A man visited Jesus Rodriguez on December 28 at his rented apartment at Garth Road and found his body. Rodriguez was last seen alive on December 23.

The father of two, originally from the Delta Amacuro State, did odd jobs in the area to support his family in his home country.

His funeral is set for Saturday in Cunupia.

The day after the discovery, his cousin Luis Piamo took to social media to ask the public to donate to help with funeral expenses.

“We (relatives) are trying to make up the money on our own. His brother lives in Europe and sent some money to help with the funeral. My cousin’s girlfriend also helped. We hope to cremate him so we can send his ashes home (to Venezuela),” Piamo said.

“Jesus loved to laugh and spend time with his family. The family is very worried.”

PC Ramnarine of the Princes Town police station is leading investigations.

If you need help

The Ministry of Health website says people who may be contemplating suicide can talk with someone they trust and express their feelings honestly in a safe space.

People can also seek appropriate help sooner than later, develop a safety plan, and let others know how they can support. The ministry says people can also practise coping techniques to maintain a positive, healthy lifestyle.

For help or more information, people can call the ministry’s mental health unit at 285-9126 ext. 2577, 2571, 2573 and 2590 on Mondays-Fridays between 8am and 4pm.

People can also call Lifeline’s 24-hour hotline 800-5588, 231-2824, or 220-3636.