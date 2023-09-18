Venezuelan among four shot in New Grant

News

File photo/David Reid

A Venezuelan national is among four men who were shot while liming at Sixth Company Circular Road, New Grant on Friday evening.

The victims are Kurt Saunders, 42, of Cooper Street, San Fernando, Ricky Forde, 40, Bedonica Calbahar, 28, a Venezuelan, and Rienelle Leben, 27, all of Sixth Company Circular Road, New Grant.

Around 9.45 pm on Friday, the four men were at Church Road Junction, Sixth Company Circular Road, New Grant, near Sheldon Shop.

A white Nissan AD wagon pulled up and the occupants fired several shots at the men, hitting all four.

The victims were taken to the Princes Town Health Facility for medical treatment.

Calbahar was transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Police crime-scene investigators retrieved eight 9 mm spent shells, three 5.56 spent shells and one projectile from the scene.

PC Ali and officers from the Princes Town CID interviewed the victims.

Several others were interviewed and information received led police to Downing Trace, Petite Café, where they found a white Nissan AD Wagon in a bushy area. The car had no registration plates.

Inside it, WPC Nysus and PC Rampersad found three spent 5.56 shells, along with workable prints. Investigators said the vehicle was believed to have been reported stolen in Tunapuna in August.

Police are also seeking CCTV footage to assist in their investigations, which are continuing.