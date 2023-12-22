Venezuela vice president hails signing of Dragon gas licence

News

Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea (left), with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (centre), and Energy Minister Stuart Young (right) at the signing ceremony for the Dragon gas field licence in Caracas, Venezuela on Thursday. Photo: Stuart Young’s Facebook page. –

VENEZUELAN Vice President Delcy Rodriguez praised the securing of the licence by Shell and the National Gas Company (NGC) to develop and produce natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field to Trinidad and Tobago.

Energy Minister Stuart Young signed the final documents to secure the licence at a ceremony in Caracas on Thursday. Rodriguez witnessed the signing on behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement on Friday, Rodriguez said, “Without a doubt, this project marks a historic moment for the homeland, as part of the energy polices promoted by the President.”

She added that the Dragon deal will strengthen Venezuela’s role as a gas exporter.

Rodriguez also viewed the securing of the licence as further evidence of strong and growing diplomatic relations between Venezuela and TT.

“Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago continue to strengthen their relations of friendship and bilateral cooperation.”