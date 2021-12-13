Vendors booted from High Street, San Fernando

News

Snr Supts Cecil Santana, instructs a business owner to remove mannequins that was lined on the pavement of High Street, in San Fernando on Monday during a joint patrol with the City’s Mayor and the municipal police officers. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Vendors along High Street, San Fernando, were in for a reckoning on Monday as mayor Junia Regrello and municipal police clamped down on them.

As Regrello and officers walked along the street in the rain, several vendors were asked to close up shop. Some pleaded for a chance, but were turned down.

Regrello explained these vendors either did not have valid permits or were not operating within the city’s vending regulations.

Despite the rain, people were out in numbers in San Fernando on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

He told Newsday, “We’ve received several calls from store owners, business people, pedestrians and shoppers about the increase of vending on the streets.

“Our observation is that over the past two days, vendors are now extending beyond the boundaries that they’ve been issued and a lot of them don’t even have a permit.”

Regrello said none of the vendors removed on Monday had permits and some were selling items like plants, which were not permitted.

Newsday saw two plant vendors being shut down. Vendors with permits who had goods blocking the pavement, or extending into the road, were asked to organise their goods to keep within the regulations.

Regrello commended a few vendors for keeping their stalls well organised.

“If we don’t put rules and regulations in place, it would be an invasion (of vendors). That has happened in the past. So we’re just trying to regulate their activities.

Vendors react as Snr Supts Cecil Santana advice to reposition the stall with their goods while they carried out joint patrol on High Street in San Fernando on Monday with the city’s mayor and municipal police officers. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

“Although we know vending is illegal, we are sensitive to times and the challenges that people are faced with. We have bent the rules somewhat, but we cannot go overboard.”

The city has implemented vending permits, which are valid for up to six months, with the possibility of periodic renewal. But Regrello said this system cannot go on indefinitely.

Asked if there was a long-term solution in the works, he said discussions are ongoing.

“Several times the council have made attempts (to find a permanent place for vendors) and several spots have been identified.

“However, there is something attractive about High Street, and they just want to be on High Street.”

He hopes an area for people to ply their goods can be incorporated into the San Fernando waterfront project when it’s completed.

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh joined Regrello’s operation and commended him for the decisive action taken over vending.

Singh told Newsday, “We are now in the midst of the Christmas shopping season, and of course the vendors have been given a chance to vend on the streets.

Snr Supts Cecil Santana, instructs a vendor to reposition his table that was lined on the pavement of High Street, in San Fernando on Monday during a joint patrol with the City’s Mayor and the municipal police officers. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

“We just want to ensure that vendors comply with the rules and regulations set out by the mayor and the city council, and they don’t abuse the privileges that they’ve been allowed to exercise.”