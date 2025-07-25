Vehicle stolen from Arima Police Station compound

Author shares unique perspective on 1990 insurrection Man with dementia killed crossing highway Court orders forfeiture of funds from 2019 trafficking case Investigations continue into deadly Penal bar shooting 13 women, teen girl rescued from human trafficking operation Prime Minister reignites push for reparations
08 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
JENSEN LA VENDE

Se­nior Re­porter

[email protected]

Deputy Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Suzette Mar­tin says the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice has launched a probe in­to how a ve­hi­cle was stolen from the Ari­ma Po­lice Sta­tion.

Speak­ing briefly with Guardian Me­dia last night, Mar­tin said the mat­ter will be looked in­to and de­pend­ing on the ini­tial out­come, she is al­so pre­pared to ask the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau PSB to get in­volved.

Mar­tin was com­ment­ing on the fact that a Toy­ota Raize was stolen from the sta­tion last week and was sub­se­quent­ly used by crim­i­nals who were in­volved in a shootout with po­lice in Tacarigua.

The SUV was ini­tial­ly found aban­doned along An­tigua Road, Waller­field, on Au­gust 1 and was im­pound­ed and tak­en to the po­lice sta­tion, on­ly to be stolen.

The ve­hi­cle was then spot­ted along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way, Arou­ca, on Wednes­day af­ter­noon. Po­lice re­port­ed that of­fi­cers pur­sued the ve­hi­cle and the dri­ver even­tu­al­ly drove on­to Gold­en Grove Road, Tacarigua.

A pas­sen­ger then re­port­ed­ly point­ed a gun at the of­fi­cers, who opened fire, fa­tal­ly in­jur­ing the dri­ver while the pas­sen­ger es­caped.

Po­lice sources said of­fi­cers at the Ari­ma sta­tion no longer con­duct com­pound sen­try du­ties, which ef­fec­tive­ly is guard­ing the perime­ter of the sta­tion and mak­ing reg­u­lar checks. This, they say, may be the rea­son the ve­hi­cle was so eas­i­ly stolen from the com­pound.

This is not the first time a ve­hi­cle has been stolen from a po­lice sta­tion. In 2018, hours af­ter po­lice re­cov­ered a Kia Sportage be­long­ing to for­mer CNC3 news an­chor Khamal Georges, the ve­hi­cle was re­moved from the com­pound of the Besson Street Po­lice Sta­tion.

Po­lice said then that the ban­dit took a spare key and left with the SUV, which was lat­er found with false num­ber plates at Ro­get Place, St Barb’s, Bel­mont, by Port-of- Spain Di­vi­sion Task Force of­fi­cers.

Georges re­port­ed the ve­hi­cle stolen af­ter he was robbed at gun­point out­side his St James home af­ter re­turn­ing from a CPL match at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The In­ter-Agency Task Force found the car hours lat­er at Bath Street, East Port-of-Spain and had it im­pound­ed to Besson Street Sta­tion.

This caused then act­ing po­lice com­mis­sion­er Stephen Williams to apol­o­gise to Georges.

