Vehicle stolen from Arima Police Station compound

Deputy Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Suzette Mar­tin says the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice has launched a probe in­to how a ve­hi­cle was stolen from the Ari­ma Po­lice Sta­tion.

Speak­ing briefly with Guardian Me­dia last night, Mar­tin said the mat­ter will be looked in­to and de­pend­ing on the ini­tial out­come, she is al­so pre­pared to ask the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau PSB to get in­volved.

Mar­tin was com­ment­ing on the fact that a Toy­ota Raize was stolen from the sta­tion last week and was sub­se­quent­ly used by crim­i­nals who were in­volved in a shootout with po­lice in Tacarigua.

The SUV was ini­tial­ly found aban­doned along An­tigua Road, Waller­field, on Au­gust 1 and was im­pound­ed and tak­en to the po­lice sta­tion, on­ly to be stolen.

The ve­hi­cle was then spot­ted along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way, Arou­ca, on Wednes­day af­ter­noon. Po­lice re­port­ed that of­fi­cers pur­sued the ve­hi­cle and the dri­ver even­tu­al­ly drove on­to Gold­en Grove Road, Tacarigua.

A pas­sen­ger then re­port­ed­ly point­ed a gun at the of­fi­cers, who opened fire, fa­tal­ly in­jur­ing the dri­ver while the pas­sen­ger es­caped.

Po­lice sources said of­fi­cers at the Ari­ma sta­tion no longer con­duct com­pound sen­try du­ties, which ef­fec­tive­ly is guard­ing the perime­ter of the sta­tion and mak­ing reg­u­lar checks. This, they say, may be the rea­son the ve­hi­cle was so eas­i­ly stolen from the com­pound.

This is not the first time a ve­hi­cle has been stolen from a po­lice sta­tion. In 2018, hours af­ter po­lice re­cov­ered a Kia Sportage be­long­ing to for­mer CNC3 news an­chor Khamal Georges, the ve­hi­cle was re­moved from the com­pound of the Besson Street Po­lice Sta­tion.

Po­lice said then that the ban­dit took a spare key and left with the SUV, which was lat­er found with false num­ber plates at Ro­get Place, St Barb’s, Bel­mont, by Port-of- Spain Di­vi­sion Task Force of­fi­cers.

Georges re­port­ed the ve­hi­cle stolen af­ter he was robbed at gun­point out­side his St James home af­ter re­turn­ing from a CPL match at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The In­ter-Agency Task Force found the car hours lat­er at Bath Street, East Port-of-Spain and had it im­pound­ed to Besson Street Sta­tion.

This caused then act­ing po­lice com­mis­sion­er Stephen Williams to apol­o­gise to Georges.