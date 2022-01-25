Fully vaccinated cricket fans in Trinidad and Tobago can now attend ICC Under 19 World Cup matches hosted here. The Sports Company of TT made the announcement on Monday night after public health regulations were revised to allow sports to be played at safe zones.

Entry is free, but fans must show their vaccination card and national ID.

The World Cup, which bowled off on January 14, is being held in Guyana, Antigua, TT and St Kitts.

TT hosted Group C matches, which included Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea, behind closed doors.

Plate matches bowl off at 9am at the Queen’s Park Oval with United Arab Emirates vs Uganda. At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Ireland face Canada at the same time.

West Indies play Papua New Guinea on Wednesday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex at 9am.

The post Vaxxed fans allowed at ICC U-19 World Cup matches appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.