The term ‘knife and fork’ Indian is an insult to all young men and women of East Indian descent whose parents toiled long and hard and made sacrifices to provide their children with an education to allow them to have upward mobility.
Vasant defends family name after Kamla attack
Thu Dec 3 , 2020
You May Like
Vasant defends family name after Kamla attack
The term ‘knife and fork’ Indian is an insult to all young men and women of East Indian descent whose parents toiled long and hard and made sacrifices to provide their children with an education to allow them to have upward mobility.
Vasant defends family name after Kamla attack
Thu Dec 3 , 2020