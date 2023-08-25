Vandalism, robbery at Lopinot Historical Complex

News

Lopinot Tourism Association CEO Donna Mora points to the damage done to a painting in the washroom at the Lopinot Historical Site in Lopinot Village, Arouca. – AYANNA KINSALE

THE Lopinot Historical Complex was vandalised on Tuesday night, causing over $10,000 in damage to the site according to an estimate from Culture Minister Randall Mitchell on Thursday.

Mitchell said, in addition to about $6,000 in tools being stolen, the vandals took copper cables along with bottles of cocoa wine and scattered grass – cut and bagged by workers the day before – and garbage across the historical site and the nearby road.

The grass and garbage had been cleaned up by the time Newsday visited the site on Thursday.

Bruce Seepersad, a worker at the complex, said when he returned to the work site on Wednesday, he found the lock to the “jail house” where the tools were being stored intact, but the latch and door were broken.

He said it was not the first time that equipment had been stolen from the compound, recalling that ladders had also been stolen within the last two months.

Newsday also spoke to Lopinot Tourism Association CEO Donna Mora at the complex on Thursday.

Referring to the vandalism, she said, “We have never experienced anything like this. Truly I cannot believe it is our boys.”

Mora said garbage bags filled with grass cuttings were spread across the road and garbage from a bolted industrial bin was scattered among them.

She added, “After so many years of waiting for the historical estate to be restored and finally getting it done by Mitchell, I can safely say our valley is devastated.”

Mora condemned the vandalism saying the complex had provided income to the Lopinot community for several years.

Speaking to Newsday by WhatsApp on Thursday, MP for the area Marvin Gonzales said he was disappointed but not surprised by the incident.

Referring to his three years of experience as Lopinot’s MP, he said, “There is a disruptive minority, who believe that in order for them to be relevant, things must go wrong.

“And when things are improving, they become angry because of their waning relevance. Every investment made over the last three years met with resistance and sabotage from the same group.”

He claimed the group had become brazen in its criminality and said the police should intervene.

Photos and videos from Mora showed that officers of the Northern Division Task Force and the Arouca Criminal Investigation Department had visited the site on Wednesday.

Gonzales said, “Just weeks ago, they blocked the roads in defiance of the police to highlight the road conditions. Now they are attacking the water infrastructure and the refurbished site. The police should prosecute those responsible to the full extent of the law.”

Later, Mitchell, in a WhatsApp comment to Newsday, complained further about the expected cost of repairing the damage.

“What has taken place at the site of our refurbishment works at the Lopinot Estate is completely reprehensible.

“The vandalism and theft are causing considerable losses in equipment and money, but also in losses due to cancelled tours.”

A tour was in progress at the complex when Newsday visited on Thursday.

Mitchell continued, “We at the ministry have embarked on a phased approach at refurbishing the historical estate, which is one of our more popular heritage tourism attractions that provides a host of job opportunities and local economic development for the villagers at Lopinot, while also giving visitors insight into our historical past.”

Police are continuing investigations.