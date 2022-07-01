Vandalised WASA Siparia booster station repaired

News

WASA employees look at the damage caused by thieves after who broke down a wall at the authority’s Thick Village, Siparia booster station located on Small Street to steal cables. – Lincoln Holder

Repairs at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) booster station at Thick Village in Siparia were completed on Friday, restoring water supply to affected customers in parts of Siparia and Penal.

Vandals destroyed an electricity pole and stole electrical cables from the booster station overnight on Wednesday, disabling it. Over 20,000 customers were directly affected and 20,000 more indirectly.

Investigations are ongoing.

An update on Friday from WASA said the repairs were completed a day ahead of time.

But WASA said it might take 24 hours for the supply to some affected areas to become normal.

For further information, people can call WASA’s call centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.