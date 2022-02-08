Valsayn businesses lose $millions in fire

News

One of the several businesses destroyed in a fire at Bamboo Village #2 on Monday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A late-evening fire at Bamboo Settlement #2 on Monday destroyed nine businesses. Losses have been estimated to be about $45 million.

Police reported that at about 6.30 pm residents heard an explosion and later saw smoke and flames coming from a warehouse at the corner of Bamboo Main Road and Hosein Circular, Valsayn.

The warehouse was approximately 75 meters by 100 meters and owned by Joey Ferlong.

It housed D and D; Toyo; Dibbles; Terex; T and M; Autoplex; Tasha; Big Waves; and One Stop.

Fire officers were hampered by a lack of water even with 75 fire officers and seven vehicles on the scene. They were assisted by the Water and Sewerage Authority and the San Juan Regional Corporation.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Sgt Denoon is spearheading.