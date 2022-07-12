Valencia woman stabbed during argument

News

Stock photo

A 27-YEAR-OLD Valencia woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed by a male relative during an argument on Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman was at the relative’s home at around 12.15 pm when she got into an argument with him.

During the argument the man stabbed the woman on the right side of her neck and ran away, leaving his car behind.

Other relatives called an ambulance which took the woman to the hospital where she was treated and warded. Officers from the Gender-Based Violence Unit are continuing enquiries.