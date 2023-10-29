Valencia police investigate report of church sacrilege

News

Valencia police are investigating a report of sacrilege over the weekend when criminals broke into a church and stole a television.

A police report said at around 1 pm on Friday, pastor Gobin Beharry, 62, of the Church of the Clarion Call at Oro Street, KP Lands, secured the church by locking all doors and windows and went away. Beharry lives in Barataria.

The next day, at around 7. 40 am, he received a call from one of his church members who informed him that the church front door was opened.

On checking, the victim discovered a 43-inch Emerald smart TV worth $1,900 was missing.

The victim said he gave no one permission to enter the church or to remove the TV.

Eastern Division police were alerted and WPC Williams-James and PC Gonzales of the Valencia CID responded.

They noticed that the vandals entered the concrete structure by prying open the front door.

The police interviewed several people but found no helpful information.

WPC Williams-James is leading investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Valencia police post at 667-9030 or the nearest police station.

They can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.