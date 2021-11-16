Valencia man shot dead

News

A man described as being “well-known” to police in the Eastern Division was shot dead in Valencia on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Valencia CID were on patrol on the Eastern Main Road at around 9 am when a man flagged them down and told them someone had been shot nearby, on Bertrand Street.

Police found Emmanuel Peters, 35, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the back of his head near an auto garage. They took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Homicide investigators went to the scene with officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) and found a blood sample on the road.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II is continuing enquiries.