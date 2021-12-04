Valencia man shot dead in yard

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Valencia man shot dead in yard
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

FILE PHOTO

Eastern Division police are investigating the murder of a Valencia man who was shot dead on Friday evening.

Police identified the victim as Eric Alfonse, 25, of Valencia.

According to a police report, around 6.45 pm, two officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting incident at Palm Road, Valencia.

They found the victim lying motionless in his yard about 20 feet from the roadway.

See also

Officers of Homicide Bureau Region Two, Arouca are investigating.

Police found four ammunition casings on the scene.