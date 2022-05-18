Valencia man shot dead

News

Mukesh Surat, 27, was found shot dead at Fern Trace Junction Valencia Old Road, Valencia, moments after he left home to follow a female relative.

Police said around 12.20 am on Wednesday, Surat had an argument with the woman and she then left the house with Surat’s two-year-child.

Suart’s mother identified the body and told police she heard gunshots a short while after he left home and had asked another relative to check on Suart who was following the woman toward Fern Trace Junction.

The relative found Surat lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Police also recovered a torchlight, two spent shells and a projectile on the crotch area of the victim’s pants.

Surat’s body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre. Investigations are ongoing.

The woman is assisting the police with their investigations.