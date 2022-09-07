Valencia man killed, friend injured

News

A 29-year-old Valencia man was killed on Tuesday night after gunmen shot at him while he and others were liming outside his home.

Police reported that at about 7.25 pm Cpl Beharry and PC Johnson responded to a report of gunshots at Sun Shade Grocery along the Valencia Old Road, Valencia.

On arrival they found Michael “TC” Trancoso, who lived on the same compound, and Calvin Lopez on the ground, with people around them assisting them.

The two were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where Trancoso, 26, was declared dead at about 7.49 pm.

Lopez, 29, of Alexander Street, Valencia, remains in a critical condition.