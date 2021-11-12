Valencia man, 22, charged with cop’s murder

News

The Valencia man held last week while painting a house in Caroni has been charged with the 2019 murder of a police constable.

Hezron Dabreau, of Valencia Main Road, is expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday charged with the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicholas Victor.

On Thursday evening, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed police to charge Dabreau after reviewing a file submitted by legal officer Kyrn Lewis of the Homicide Bureau Region III.

Insp Rebeiro supervised the investigations, and acting Cpl Smith laid the charge.

Two bandits shot and killed Victor on December 24, 2019, during a robbery at Rainbow Supermarket in Kelly Village, Caroni.

Victor, who worked with the Traffic Highway Patrol Unit, was off-duty and providing private security for the business. He was from Chase Village in Chaguanas.

On November 5, Central Division police arrested Dabreau at a house on the Caroni Savannah Road.