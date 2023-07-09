Valencia man, 21, charged with shooting parent at school

News

File photo –

Daniel Yearwood, also known as “Boon,” of Old San Pablo Road, Valencia, is scheduled to appear at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent.

Officers from the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department (CID) charged Yearwood,21, with the offence on July 6 after his arrest.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred near the Cumaca RC Primary School, at Flamboyant Crescent in Valencia. According to the police, on June 5, at 8.05 am, Yearwood went to the school armed and brandished a gun to a parent who was dropping off his child at the school.

The victim attempted to escape by running onto the school compound. As Yearwood followed him, he fired a shot hitting the man in his right arm before fleeing the scene through a nearby cemetery. The matter was reported to the Valencia Police Post and the man sought medical attention at the Sangre Grande Hospital.