Valencia fire leaves 7 homeless

A Valencia family of seven was left homeless after a fire gutted their wooden home early on Saturday.

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, were treated for burns.

In a telephone interview on Saturday, Angela Singh, 46, told Newsday she woke up at 1.30 am and heard a crackling sound coming from the living room.

She said she managed to wake her two grandchildren, four-year-old Jarrrel and six-year-old Makela, and her sons Michael Singh, 27 and Sherwin Castellano.

Singh said they were able to escape from the fire but her son Michael suffered first degree burns, Jarrel’s hands were burnt and she suffered minor burns.

The injured were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex where they were being treated.

Singh said the entire house, at Clarence Trace was destroyed in the fire, and all the family’s belongings were lost.

Anyone willing to assist the family can call 323-2709.