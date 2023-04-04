UWI students hit protesting campus staff – STALLED TALKS NOT OUR FAULT

News

FLASHBACK: WIGUT members protest on March 23 at the UWI, St Augustine campus. UWI students said Monday it was unfair that they must suffer over issues such as stalled wage negotiations which are not their fault. FILE PHOTO –

STUDENTS at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus are upset at some of the protest actions being undertaken by the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) over stalled wage negotiation talks. They believe they are being made to suffer for something that is not their fault.

Over the last two months, the union has been protesting over stalled wage talks for senior administrative and professional staff.

In a press release on March 2, UWI said salary negotiations for all staff, “that is, daily and weekly rated workers, monthly paid administrative technical and service staff, estate police persons, and academic, senior administrative and professional staff” were ongoing with the government via the CPO.

It added, “Campus management has shared with all staff that it is awaiting word on the remits to enable the process to go forward and notes that there have been ongoing discussions with the CPO to secure these remits.” It said campus management would continue to engage with unions and give staff updates promptly.

But the union believes the process is taking too long.

In addition to walks around the campus, the union has been protesting by refusing to sign and submit final exam papers to the examination section; refusing to upload students’ coursework grades and only indicating whether they failed or passed; refusing to have office hours and responses to students and facilitators outside the classroom; and refusing to hold remedial classes, among other things.

The latest action being dubbed operation blackout is being done this week, which is the final week of the semester.

WIGUT members were called on to refrain from teaching, having tutorials, lab sessions, etc.

Some students told Newsday their lecturers informed them their exams set for this week have been “postponed until further notice” owing to this protest.

The campus’ Guild of Students issued a press release saying it does not support WIGUT’s actions, adding that it understands “how concerned our members are about the proposed actions.

“The guild stands firmly on the stance that our members should not be implicated in matters that are beyond our control.”

It added that the guild will attend a meeting with WIGUT president Dr Indira Rampersad on Monday.

One student told Newsday he believes the protests are not fair “at all…

“Students should not have to suffer for actions that they did not commit.”

Another said not knowing coursework grades can create anxiety.

“We all pay our fees and tuition so in that sense, I think it is a bit unfair.

“I think it is strategic that they create this pressure on students who will inevitably pressure the principal via the guild but definitely, these actions have not been in our favour.”

Another student said WIGUT is putting the student body at a disadvantage…

“…And then we lack sympathy for them wanting to get a pay rise.”

Former guild president Kobe Sandy, who still attends the university, told Newsday the union should not be using students as “a pawn for what is clearly a matter between them, the administration and the government.

“At this point, it is clear that the strategy of disrupting the lives of students is not effective and that there be amicable discussions between he relevant parties…It is abundantly obvious that the union is using the student body for their own political gain, which is disingenuous.”

He said the student body is already frustrated and tired from a harsh semester “and these actions continue to have harmful effect on us all.”

In March, WIGUT suggested gradually increasing student fees to help deal with the university’s money woes.

This was in response to campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine indicating that government contributions to UWI dropped from $529,611,000 in 2021 to $485,146,000 in 2022.

WIGUT officials opted not to comment on the issue until a meeting is held.

Asked how the university plans to deal with this moving forward, Belle Antoine told Newsday, “We are awaiting the remit like everyone else.”