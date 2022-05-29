UWI student chapter wins international award

News

The UWI Society of Petroleum Engineers student chapter officers, from left to right: Daniel Joseph (president), Jordan Jafar (vice-president), Kerneese Ramjarrie (secretary), Nishkal Maharaj (treasurer), Aaron Mungal (membership chair), Arun Ramcharitar (social activities chair), Joshua Encinas (communications and outreach), Rishma Persad (programme), Professor Raffie Hosein (faculty advisor), and Juené Weekes (energy sustainability officer).

Photo courtesy UWI

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) International has announced that the student chapter of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus, has won the 2022 presidential award for outstanding student chapter.

Student chapter awards recognise those who succeed in fulfilling SPE’s mission by serving local members, The UWI said in a release.

The awards honour exemplary efforts in industry engagement, operations and planning, community and social outreach, and more.

The presidential award for outstanding student chapter is the highest honour a student chapter can receive, the university said.

It recognises the top five percent of student chapters around the world that are exemplary in the scoring categories and are presented at the SPE annual technical conference and exhibition which will be held this October in Houston, Texas

“A congratulatory letter from SPE President Kamel Ben Naceur notes that the student chapter should be very proud of its many exceptional accomplishments over the past year—especially during this unique time,” the release said.

It also quoted Naceur as saying, “This achievement would not be possible without the dedication of the officers. Thank you for volunteering your time to fulfil SPE’s mission by serving local members and furthering the advancement of the society.”

Professor Raffie Hosein, head of UWI’s Department of Chemical Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering, was extremely proud of the student chapter achievements.

“The UWI SPE Student Chapter has won this award three consecutive times, in 2020, 2021 and again in 2022,” he said.