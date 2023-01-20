UWI Seismic and NEMO to host two-day Country Conference on La Soufriere in March

Black Immigrant Daily News

The UWI Seismic Research Centre will host a two-day Country Conference in March this year focusing on the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruptions in 2021.

The Conference will be jointly hosted by the National Emergency Management Organization and the UWI Open Campus SVG.

Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Centre says the Conference has as its theme Explosion, Ash and Lahars and will include oral presentations and field trips.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/COUNTRY-CONFERENCE1.mp3

Professor Robertson says anyone can attend the conference which is slated for March 29th and 30th at the UWI Open Campus Site in Kingstown.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/COUNTRY-CONFERENCE2.mp3

