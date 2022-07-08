UWI Open Campus aims to raise US$.5m social mediathon

News

University of the West Indies Open Campus is hosting a social mediathon with the hope of raising US$500,000 to provide scholarships for regional youth. The event is carded for July 30 on Open Campus’ Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels as well as UWI TV.

The event was launched on Thursday.

In attendance was Antigua and Barbuda governor general Sir Rodney Williams, Barbados president Dame Sandra Mason, and former governor general of St Lucia Dame Pearlette Louisy.

Speaking at the event, alumni officer Sandra Griffith-Carrington said, “The Open Campus endowment fund was birthed because of the difficulties faced by our students. Moreover the story of this one student was the catalyst for this alumni legacy initiative.”

The student in question was in her final year and desired to be the first person in her family to attain a university degree. The covid19 pandemic exacerbated her family’s financial difficulties. She lost her part-time job in tourism, her parents lost their construction business and her father succumbed to the virus. She sought help from the alumni relations office and was given assistance.

Open Campus pro vice-chancellor and principal Dr Francis Severin said the social mediathon was one of many ways for the institution to raise funds for its endowment fund which provides scholarships for Caribbean students and grants for its developmental projects.

“As a socially responsible institution we must consciously respond positively to the plight of both internal and external clients with compassion and resourcefulness. At the Open Campus we are proud of our investment in and engagement with or Caribbean Community.”

The mediathon involves various forms of entertainment drawn from across the region. Promotional messages and messages from the alumni’s patrons will also be shown on the night of event.

For help with making contributions to the endowment fund, contact [email protected]