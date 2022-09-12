UWI offers condolences on queen’s death

News

In this file photo, Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet hosted by President Max Richards in 2009 at the President’s House. File Photo/ Sureash Cholai

VICE-CHANCELLOR of UWI Sir Hilary Beckles has offered his and the university’s condolences to the royal family, the UK government and Commonwealth citizens on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Beckles issued a statement a day after the queen died on Thursday, saying the university’s relationship with her and the royal family has deep, historic roots. He noted the significance of the UWI’s establishment in 1948 by Royal Charter that authorised the granting of degrees. Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone, served as the university’s first chancellor in 1950.

He added, “In 1953, Her Majesty became the University’s ‘Visitor’ (final appellate tribunal) and occupied this status until 2019, when she so graciously agreed to the university’s request to have it filled by a Caribbean jurist,” Beckles said.

“The university was honoured to have hosted Her Majesty in 1953 at the Mona campus during her maiden tour of the Commonwealth Caribbean. Her subsequent visits to the University in 1975 and 1994 were significant events and remembered with fondness.”