UWI Mona to resume face-to-face carol service on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The University Chapel Annual Carol Service will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 7 pm at the University Chapel, UWI, Mona.

Themed the “Festival of Nine Lessons with Carols”, the UWI will be hosting its first face-to-face Carol Service since 2020.

All proceeds from the service will go towards the University Chapel restoration fund. The organisers invite the world to join the festival on YouTube. The service will also be streamed live on UWI Mona Media. Office Manager for the Secretariat and lead organiser of the Annual Carol Service, Sean Stephens, said: “The annual Carol Service is an occasion for The UWI Mona to give back to the community, and is open to the public free of cost.

“For the past two years, most persons were not allowed to be in attendance due to restrictions caused by COVID-19. Since the relaxation of the restrictions, our faithful attendees are now welcomed back to enjoy an evening of bliss,” Stephens said.

On this occasion, University Singers will perform with soloists: Christena Richards (soprano); Dr Sean Moncrieffe (tenor); Paulan Henry (contralto); and Archie Dunkley (organ).

This year’s programme will also feature pieces from guest performers: Danielle Watson (soprano); Quincy Etinoff (tenor); Tristan Dillon (dancer); The UWI Panoridim Steel Orchestra; and The UWI Classical & Jazz Ensemble.

This highly anticipated Christmas tradition – The UWI Festival of Nine Lessons with Carols – has been a staple on Kingstonians’ calendar from the 1970s and features nine Bible readings, all related to the coming of the Messiah, and heavenly renditions of traditional Christmas Carol favourites.

