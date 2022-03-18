UWI celebrates national recipients

News

UWI St Augustine Campus Council chair Sharon Christopher.

Photo courtesy The University of the West Indies

The UWI St Augustine Campus is celebrating several of its current staff members and alumnus who recently received National Awards.

In a release on Thursday, campus principal Prof Brian Copeland thanked the awardees for their contributions to UWI and the country.

He added, “The UWI St Augustine Campus joins with the national community in congratulating the recipients of the 2020 and 2021 national awards which were recently hosted by the Office of the President after a two-year delay due to the covid19 pandemic.”

Retired dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the UWI St Augustine Campus Prof Emeritus Stephan Gift. Photo courtesy The University of the West Indies

2021 awardees

Sharon Christopher: Chaconia Medal (Gold) for contributions to business, banking and finance.

Professor Emeritus Winston Mellowes: Chaconia Medal (Gold) for contributions to education.

2020 awardees

Professor Emeritus Stephan Gift: Chaconia Medal (Gold) for contributions to engineering and engineering science.

Dr Lester Goetz: Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for influence in medicine.

Professor Indrawatee Haraksingh: Hummingbird Medal (Silver) for contributions to education.

Professor Kari Levitt: Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for contributions to economics and education.

Mr Ainsley Mark: Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for dedication to community service.

Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis: Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for contributions to education.

Former Judge Rolston Nelson: Chaconia Medal (Gold) for contributions to law and business.

Dr Lakshmi Seeterram-Persaud: Chaconia Medal (Gold) for contributions to education and culture.