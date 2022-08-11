UTC appoints new chairman

News

UTC chairman Joanne Julien. –

The Unit Trust Corporation has a new chairman – attorney Jo-Anne Julien.

Julien has been an independent director on the UTC since November 2020.

In a release on Thursday, the UTC said during that time she provided “critical insight on conducting strategic engagement with stakeholders and oversight in ensuring robust monitoring and execution of the corporation’s objectives and progress.”

Julien has been an attorney for over 40 years, specialises in corporate commercial law and has extensive knowledge and expertise in mergers and acquisitions, banking and securities law and cross-border transactions. She is the managing partner at MG Daly and Partners.

The UTC said her dedication to service is “unquestionably seen through her involvement with regulatory and legal organisations.” She is currently a director on the boards of the Trinidad Building and Loan Association, National Canners Ltd, Bermudez Biscuit Group Ltd, and Jamaica Biscuit Company Ltd (Jambisco).

She is a sitting member of the disciplinary committees of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of TT and the Law Association.

The UTC said it was “honoured to have Ms Julien as an integral part of the organisation and is confident that her new appointment will add significant value to its legacy of transparency and responsible governance.”

Julien replaces Gerry Brooks who served as chairman for two years.