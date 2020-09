One week af­ter stu­dents from the Uni­ver­si­ty of the South­ern Caribbean (USC) ex­pressed con­cerns pub­licly re­gard­ing the $650 price tag for a vir­tu­al grad­u­a­tion cer­e­mo­ny, the school’s ad­min­is­tra­tion has agreed to can­cel the event and award the stu­dents their diplo­mas free of charge.