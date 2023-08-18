USAID to roll out US$5m donation to Caricom small farmers over next 3 years

News

Micheson Neptune, a farmer for the last 20 years, cuts lettuce at his garden, Bamboo Drive, Mt Pleasant, Tobago. File photo/David Reid

THE US government’s donation of US$5.3 million to assist small farmers in the Caricom region will be implemented through a programme called the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity programme. It will be co-ordinated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

In July, US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced that the US would donate nearly US$5.5 million to the cause. He spoke at the 45th Caricom heads of governments summit at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Noting the US was one of the world’s top contributors to the climate change crisis, he said the US government recognised its responsibility in addressing climate change and its impact on Caribbean countries. He gave Caricom the assurance that the US would assist by expanding access to finance, strengthening disaster preparedness, among other things.

The donation, he had added, will “boost productivity, increase access to technology and markets and adopt climate smart practices.”

Asked for an update, the US State Department referred Newsday to a spokesperson from the US embassy in TT.

In an e-mailed response, the spokesperson said the programme would be implemented over the next three years in TT, Guyana, Suriname, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Barbados and St Lucia.

The person added that the programme “will enhance food security in the Caribbean region by increasing fruit and vegetable productivity, building the capacity of buyers and suppliers to strengthen relationships with farmers, and improving farm-level extension systems.

“The programme will also facilitate the adoption of on-farm technologies such as shade houses and climate smart practices to increase yields, strengthen logistics, and support storage solutions to maintain shelf life.”