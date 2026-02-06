US says Caribbean has alternatives to Cuban medical missions
The United States says Caribbean countries have alternatives to Cuba’s overseas medical missions, as it renewed calls to end what it described as forced labour linked to the programme and insisted it has only recently raised the issue publicly.
In a statement posted today on the US Embassy Bridgetown social media page, Washington said there are “alternative methods available for Caribbean nations to recruit foreign medical workers and ethically meet the healthcare needs of their people.” It warned that foreign governments which continue to participate in Cuba’s medical missions, despite what it described as known human rights abuses, become complicit in the exploitation of Cuban medical workers.
The United States said it is committed to holding Cuban regime officials and others accountable for facilitating forced labour and urged governments and citizens to reject the programme and demand respect for human rights.
The statement comes amid regional scrutiny of Cuba’s medical missions following comments by Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, who said the United States had instructed his government to stop sending students to Cuba to study medicine. Washington has since said it has not recently held discussions with Saint Lucia on international education and respects countries’ sovereign decisions.
Pierre later said there are no plans to withdraw Saint Lucian medical students currently in Cuba.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Government said it has received no such directive from the United States and confirmed that its medical training arrangements with Cuba remain unchanged.